Kamala Harris to tour blood-stained building where 2018 Florida school massacre happened

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to tour the blood-stained classroom building where the 2018 Parkland high school massacre happened. Harris plans to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Saturday and talk with relatives of some of the 17 people who were murdered. Harris’ visit will be the latest by elected officials and law enforcement and education leaders in recent months to the boarded-up, three-story building. It still looms over the campus from behind a temporary fence. School district officials hope this summer to demolish the structure, which was preserved for the trials of the killer and the school’s sheriff’s deputy. Shooter Nikolas Cruz received a life sentence in 2022. Former Deputy Scot Peterson was acquitted last year.

