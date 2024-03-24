Mexican authorities release another 16 people kidnapped by criminal groups in Sinaloa state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have rescued another 16 people kidnapped by criminal gangs two days earlier in the northern city of Culiacan. The 16 were released Sunday. Forty-two other people were released Saturday during a wave of violence. Also on Sunday, a member of Mexico’s national guard was killed in the region as he took part in the rescue efforts in the capital of Sinaloa state. Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha said in his profile on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that the number of people released had been updated to 58, including 36 adults and 22 children. Rocha did not provide details on how and where the 58 people were rescued, but said another eight are still missing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.