Tennessee Vols wrap up spring practice with Nico Iamaleava finally under center

The Nico Iamaleava era finally has arrived at Tennessee. The No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class debuted in the Vols’ rout of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Now the quarterback caps Tennessee’s spring practice Saturday giving fans a glimpse of how much he’s grown before the Vols’ season opener Aug. 31 against Chattanooga. Iamaleava says he knows what he came to Tennessee to do and it’s his job to get that done. He takes over after Tennessee state and university officials fought the NCAA over name, image and likeness rules involving top recruits like himself. That legal fight continues in federal court with a federal judge keeping the NCAA from enforcing NIL rules for now.

