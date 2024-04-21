Chinese foreign minister arrives in Cambodia, Beijing’s closest Southeast Asian ally

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Cambodia for a three-day official visit to reaffirm ties with Beijing’s closest ally in Southeast Asia. His visit is the last stop on a three-nation regional swing that also took him to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. China is Cambodia’s most important political ally and economic benefactor. Wang’s visit comes amid foreign concerns about two big Chinese-funded projects in Cambodia, a planned canal and a naval base, that critics allege can aid Beijing’s strategic military interests in Southeast Asia. Wang is scheduled to have separate meetings with Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father Hun Sen, who stepped down as head of government last year after 38 years.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.