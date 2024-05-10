PHOTOS: Taylor Swift kicks off European leg of Eras Tour, adds ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ songs

In her first Eras Tour concert since the release of “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift shook up her setlist. At Thursday night’s show at the La Défense Arena in Paris, fans were treated to the inclusion of new songs from the record-breaking album released in April. According to fan videos and news outlets, Swift performed “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart” from the new release. She dressed in black and white to match the album’s visuals.

