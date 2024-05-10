Ukraine says Russia is trying to break through its defenses in the northeastern Kharkiv region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has rushed reinforcements to its northeastern Kharkiv region to hold off a Russian attempt to breach local defenses. It’s a tactical switch that Kyiv officials have been expecting for weeks as the war stretches into its third year. Officials said Friday that intense nighttime shelling targeted Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region and less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border. The barrage prompted authorities to begin the evacuation of around 3,000 people. Around dawn Russian forces tried to pierce the Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said, adding that it had deployed reserve units to fend off the attack.

