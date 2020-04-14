Juarez reports 2 additional virus deaths, but no new cases

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Two new coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday in Juárez, but Chihuahua state health officials said there were no additional cases



The total number of deaths in Juarez now stands at 16, while the number of cases remains at 47.



That means there hasn't been an increase in the number of infections in two days, which has led some to question the accuracy of Mexico's testing and diagnosis of Covid-19.



Juarez's 47 virus cases amount to the majority of the 75 infections reported in the state of Chihuahua. Other cases include 19 in Chihuahua city; two each in Bachíniva, Cuauhtémoc, and Namiquipa; with one apiece in Ojinaga, Meoqui and Julimes.



Health officials said there were 18 total deaths as of Tuesday in Chihuahua state, two of which occurred outside of Juarez.