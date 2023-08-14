Skip to Content
More migrants arrive at the border; El Paso sees an increase in people on the streets

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A significant number of migrants has been seen in Segundo Barrio lately, outside of Sacred Heart Church.

Migrants continue to arrive in Juarez by train, according to El Diario de Juárez. Approximately 500 migrants were seen during the weekend, with more to come soon, according to experts.

They have been applying for asylum through the CBP One App and more people have been staying outside Sacred Heart Church in Downtown El Paso.

ABC-7 reached out to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless and Sacred Heart Church to learn more about how many migrants are currently sheltered in the city, and how those organizations are helping them.

