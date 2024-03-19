Borderland leaders react to Supreme Court’s decision allowing SB 4 to take effect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow new Texas law SB 4 to take effect as the case goes back to a federal court in Texas. SB 4 will allow law enforcement in Texas to take anyone suspected of being in the country illegally into custody.

Now Borderland leaders are reacting to the news.

Texas State Senator César J. Blanco released a statement.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Texas’ enforcement of Senate Bill 4 is deeply troubling. Senate Bill 4 does nothing to solve the humanitarian crisis at our border and instead subjects Latinos who live and pay taxes in Texas to unjust profiling. Although this is a disappointing setback for our diverse communities, there’s still a long legal journey ahead. I will continue calling on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform and smart border security and continue to stand against legislation that criminalizes and dehumanizes families looking for a better life.” Texas State Senator César J. Blanco

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar released a statement in the hours after the Supreme Court's decision.

“Any implementation of SB4 - regardless of duration - is guaranteed to fuel further and more egregious civil rights violations and racial profiling in Latino communities like mine. This will create significant confusion for local law enforcement agencies, peace officers and judges, and will cause extensive damage to Latino communities in the interim until the 5th Circuit Court’s ruling.

The federal government has sole authority over immigration matters, and it’s long past time that Congress reforms outdated immigration laws that can both better secure the border and open up legal pathways for immigrants. But over and over, it’s been Republicans who – since 2006 – have walked away from bipartisan solutions on this issue. Most recently, Republicans single-handedly derailed what they themselves called the ‘toughest border bill’ in any Congress.

Republicans like my colleagues in Congress and in Texas, Governor Abbott, and Attorney General Paxton, want to create chaos and exploit it for political purposes. Their posturing is inhumane, harmful, and dangerous. And the Supreme Court has given Texas the green light to cause further damage until the lower court rules.

I continue to call on my colleagues to support the Dignity Act, the only bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform bill in Congress, which addresses the challenges and opportunities that we face today at the border and beyond. But at home, I want to ensure El Pasoans know they can immediately report any civil rights violations that may arise due to the implementation of SB4 to SB4@MALDEF.org.”

More context on the implication of this ruling can be found here.

Founded in 1968, MALDEF is the nation’s leading Latino legal civil rights organization and is often described as the “law firm of the Latino community.” Congresswoman Veronica Escobar

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser released the following statement reacting to the news.

“The ruling today exemplifies the complexities of this issue by the court’s direction to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. While the City of El Paso will always follow state law, it is no secret that our Police Department is short staffed. Our law enforcement responses are always priority-driven, and our number one priority has and will continue to be public health and safety, not enforcing immigration law.” Oscar Leeser

Mayor

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent out a social media post immediately after the decision was announced.

BREAKING: In a 6-3 decision SCOTUS allows Texas to begin enforcing SB4 that allows the arrest of illegal immigrants.



We still have to have hearings in the 5th circuit federal court of appeals.



But this is clearly a positive development. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 19, 2024

The Mexican Government released the following statement: