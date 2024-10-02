Albuquerque man arrested for human smuggling after Transmountain crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and DPS Special Agents stopped a human smuggling attempt on Transmountain Road this morning. Officials arrested 23-year-old Albuquerque resident Ever Orlando Marquez-Diaz and charged him with smuggling of persons.

Officials with DPS tell ABC-7 that Marquez-Diaz was driving Transmountain at 6:55 this morning when agents tried to stop him. They say he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and struck the crossover cable barrier between lanes.

Agents recovered seven migrants from Marquez-Diaz's car. Agents turned the migrants over to Border Patrol. No one was reported injured, officials say.