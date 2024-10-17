Business leaders discuss possible impacts on the border ahead November’s Presidential election

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Borderland business leaders discussed on Thursday some of the impacts maquiladora business and industry along the border stip could see if former president Donald Trump or vice president Kamala Harris wins November's presidential election.

According to them, on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump made some statements that are worrying for Mexico, after these statements the U.S. dollar's value went up to 19.95 Mexican pesos per dollar.

Trump said that if he becomes president he will impose a 500% tariff on cars imported from Mexico into the U.S.

They say this could tremble the entire supply chain value in Mexico, including car manufacturers, maquiladoras, and the few national companies that supply the automakers. In recent years, one of the most important industries for Mexico is the automotive industry.

The Border Business Block (BEF) gave some facts and information regarding this possible industry outcome:

In Ciudad Juarez, the automotive industry employs 67,873 people, according to data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). At least one in 10 employees from Juarez works in this sector.

BEF officials said these nearly 70,000 families could be at risk if Trump becomes president in November because he will move things to take over the industry, according to BEF officials.

In the northern border strip, the 14 cities from Tijuana to Matamoros, there are 183,125 families that depend directly on a company that manufactures cars and auto parts. In the border states there are 583,217 automotive employees and adding up the entire country there are 1,206,000 direct workers in that industry according to the IMSS.

Other effects these business leaders anticipate are that many maquiladoras along the border would stop being profitable in the future and could migrate to other countries.

ABC-7 asked business leaders what impact could bring if vice president Kamala Harris wins the election, they said things would depend on how the new administrations in Mexico and the U.S. get along, coordinate, and find ways to improve and mobilize trade on the border.

But impacts could also remain the same as it was during president Biden's current administration.