Inflation is inching closer toward the Fed’s 2% target

(CNN) — Yet another favorable piece of economic data shows that price hikes are slowing and that long-unruly inflation appears to be tamed.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — a closely watched inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve uses for its 2% target — slowed to 2.5% for the 12 months ended in June from 2.6% the month before, according to Commerce Department data released Friday.

Economists had projected the annual increase would slow to 2.5%, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

On a monthly basis, the price index increased by 0.1%, also landing in line with expectations.

Falling energy prices, which dropped 2.1% from May, continued to help put a damper on overall inflation in June, as did goods prices, which dropped 0.2%. Food and services inflation increased just 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, for the month.

Excluding food and energy, categories that are often quite volatile, the core PCE index rose 0.2% for the month and held at an annual rate of 2.6% — remaining at a three-year low.

The Commerce Department’s monthly Personal Income and Outlays report also includes critical data on how Americans earn, spend and save.

And, based on Friday’s data, those household finances are still holding well.

Spending increased 0.3% from May, as Americans continued to put most of their money toward services and experiences, including housing and international travel. Taking inflation out of the equation, real spending was still up for the month, rising 0.2%.

