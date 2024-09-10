Europe’s top court just delivered multi-billion dollar blows to Apple and Google

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — Apple has lost its fight to dodge a €13 billion ($14.4 billion) tax bill following a ruling by Europe’s top court Tuesday, suffering a blow just a day after the iPhone maker unveiled a host of product upgrades to boost sales.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) also upheld a €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) antitrust fine against Google, in a separate decision, delivering a double whammy to two of the world’s most powerful tech companies.

The rulings highlight the European Union’s tough stance on Big Tech, which in recent years has extended to enacting sweeping regulations to curb the power of major tech companies.

In the ruling against Apple (AAPL), the ECJ upheld a 2016 decision by the European Commission, which found that Ireland had granted Apple unlawful state aid that it was required to recover. According to estimates by the EU’s executive arm, Ireland had given Apple “illegal tax benefits” worth €13 billion.

The tax case against the company was part of a crackdown by the bloc’s outgoing antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on deals between multinationals and EU countries that regulators saw as unfair state aid.

The Commission said at the time that Apple had benefited from two Irish tax rulings for more than two decades that artificially reduced its tax burden to as low as 0.005% in 2014.

Apple challenged the ruling, and the EU’s General Court — the ECJ’s lower-level court — upheld the challenge in 2020, saying regulators had not met the legal standard to show that Apple had enjoyed an unfair advantage.

But on Tuesday, the ECJ’s higher Court of Justice set aside the judgment of the General Court and sided with the Commission.

Apple said it was “disappointed” with the decision. “We always pay all the taxes we owe wherever we operate and there has never been a special deal,” a company spokesperson added in a statement.

Apple said it had paid more than $20 billion in tax in the United States on the same profits that the Commission argued should have been taxed in Ireland.

Google fine upheld

Separately, the court dismissed an appeal lodged by Google and its parent Alphabet (GOOGL) against the €2.4 billion fine levied by the Commission in 2017.

Google was fined for abusing its dominant position in online search by favoring its own price comparison shopping service over those of competitors in more than a dozen European countries.

At the time, Vestager said Google’s behavior “denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation” by smaller rivals.

The Commission’s decision was upheld by the General Court but appealed by the companies. That appeal was dismissed Tuesday, and Google was ordered to also pay the Commission’s legal fees. CNN has contacted Google for comment.

