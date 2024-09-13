Fox News and right-wing media ignore Trump’s embrace of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer

By Jon Passantino, CNN

(CNN) — Right-wing media outlets are ignoring Donald Trump’s embrace of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, shielding their audience from the uproar amid condemnation from top Republicans.

In recent days, Donald Trump has mingled with Loomer, the radical conspiracy theorist who has a well-documented history of pushing racist, sexist, Islamophobic and homophobic hate. Loomer has been banned from most social media platforms for her vile rhetoric, though her account was restored in 2022 on X after Elon Musk, himself an avid Trump supporter, purchased the platform.

Loomer’s presence with Trump at this week’s presidential debate and 9/11 memorial ceremonies has drawn widespread attention from mainstream news outlets, with major publications and television outlets spotlighting her appearance with the former president. The move has also ignited public condemnation and disgust even among those in his own party.

But right-wing media outlets have largely ignored her close proximity to Trump and the ensuing controversy.

On Fox News, the network has mentioned Loomer’s presence just once since she was first seen deboarding Trump’s private plane on Tuesday at the Philadelphia debate, according to TVEyes database searches. A check of the right-wing network’s website also showed zero mentions of Loomer this week.

That was also the case in other right-wing outlets, including the websites of Breitbart, The Daily Wire, One America News, and The Gateway Pundit.

It’s not the first time Fox and other friendly pro-Trump spaces have outright ignored or distracted their audience from an unflattering story facing Trump.

Earlier this year, when former Vice President Mike Pence announced during a live Fox News interview that he “cannot in good conscience” endorse Trump’s latest bid for the White House, the network quickly buried its own scoop. According to the progressive media watchdog Media Matters, Fox News devoted just four minutes to the news over the ensuing three-day period, compared to more than an hour on CNN and MSNBC.

In effect, Fox and its right-wing media counterparts insulate their conservative audience from events that might dim their perception of Trump, and instead offers viewers a safe space where their existing beliefs are reinforced by sympathetic hosts and guests.

Still, some of Trump’s allies in the Republican party expressed outrage over Loomer’s recent rhetoric as she was seen traveling with the former president.

“The history of statements by Ms. Loomer are beyond disturbing,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told The Washington Post on Thursday. “I hope this problem gets resolved. I think we should be talking about things that people are concerned about, and this issue, I think, doesn’t help the cause.”

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis also posted on social media that Loomer is “a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans. A DNC plant couldn’t do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump’s chances of winning re-election. Enough.”

It was a bridge too far even for Rep.Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right congresswoman known to promote conspiracy theories, who wrote on social media that Loomer’s post was “appalling and extremely racist.”

She added: “It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.”

Asked about the controversy on Friday, Trump refused to disavow Loomer, saying that he doesn’t control her.

“Laura’s been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters, and she’s been a supporter of mine,” Trump said. “She speaks very positively of the campaign. I’m not sure why you asked that question, but Laura is a supporter. I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.