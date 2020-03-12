All New Mexico public schools canceled for the next 3 weeks on virus fears

Education

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- All New Mexico public schools K-12 have been canceled, starting Monday, for three weeks.

The announcement was made Thursday evening by the New Mexico Public Education Department.

Education Secretary Ryan Stewart described the extended closure beginning at the end of the school day Friday as a "proactive measure" designed to guard against the spread of COVID-19 within communities.

It comes after six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in New Mexico.

"We are advising the public tonight so that parents and students can prepare for this upcoming change and begin to make arrangements,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

Many public school districts already had spring breaks scheduled next week, albeit shorter than three weeks.

Stewart indicated school superintendents throughout the state had been notified of the closure order and would "work together to address this public health challenge."

State leaders scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Friday, at which time the governor said they would be "informing the public of additional measures that the state will be taking to ease the burden on families and educators.” KVIA.com will provide a livestream of that news conference.

Meantime, a spokeswoman for the Las Cruces Public Schools said the district was "working on a plan to provide grab-and-go meals to ensure there is no interruption in nutritional services to students and families that depend on them, with potential weekend meal service."