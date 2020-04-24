After disappointing senior year, Las Cruces class of 2020 has uncertain future

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - With the cancellation of prom, in-person graduation and end-of-year parties, Celia Acosta's excitement shifted to starting her freshman year at New Mexico State University.

"I was hoping to live in the dorms just to get the experience," said Acosta, Las Cruces High's senior class president. "But considering what's happening... I'll probably stay home."

In addition to being class president, Acosta is in National Honor Society, track and field, and is the president of Best Buddies, an organization that connects LCHS students with teenagers who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"It was a lot of work, especially wanting to do the best that we can senior year," Acosta said.

However, it's not clear what Acosta's freshman year at NMSU will look like. The university gave partial refunds to students who moved out of the dorms in the middle of the semester, but NMSU has not yet outlined a plan for student housing this fall.

"Our promise to you is that we will move very carefully very thoughtfully, as we open the university back up again," said NMSU President John Floros in a virtual town hall on Thursday. "This coming fall, we will be able to be flexible and adaptive as more information comes in."

Acosta is trying her best to stay positive. Her prom was supposed to be Saturday night.

"This is just a little moment in life and we are young," Acosta said. "We have so much to look forward to and just once this is over, we can hopefully transition and go back to our regular life." ​