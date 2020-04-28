EPISD says 2nd worker at Logan Elementary contracts virus

Education

EL PASO, Texas — Officials with the El Paso Independent School District said Tuesday that a second employee who worked distributing meals at Logan Elementary School has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

This second worker is not showing any symptoms and has been in isolation at home since being diagnosed last Friday, the district said.

Meal service at Logan Elementary School had already been suspended after the first cafeteria employee there tested positive for the virus last week. The school is also being thoroughly disinfected, officials said.

"All employees who worked with these staff members have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and will not report to work during that time period," said EPISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera.

Officials also continued to advise that any families who picked up meals at Logan last week monitor their health and see a doctor if they develop virus symptoms.

The district said to-go meals that were offered at Logan are now available for pickup at Powell Elementary, which is located at 4750 Ellerthorpe.

Another El Paso area school serving as a meal distribution site was also closed recently due to virus concerns. The Ysleta Independent School District halted meal service at Del Valle Middle School after a worker’s family contracted the coronavirus.