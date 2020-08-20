Borderland parents, educators agree that virtual learning during the pandemic poses challenges

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Virtual learning is difficult for any parent but when you are a mother of a kindergartner, second grader, fifth grader and a seventh grader the process can be quite stressful.

Kendal Brown Jessup expressed to ABC-7 how the new school year of virtual learning has gone for her family saying, "It's complete chaos. I have to sit with my kindergartner at all times to make sure he is sitting down. I have to run between him and the second grader to make sure they're on their calls, there's no glitches and so my fifth and seventh grader are completely neglected."

Ysleta Independent School District Associate Superintendent Louisa Aguirre Baeza has advice for fatigued parents dealing with virtual learning saying, "Remain calm, make sure they have a nice space for the children to work in. Make sure they have some kind of writing material, pencil, paper and that they are in a room where there are not so many distractions."

Aguirre Baeza also wanted to remind all parents that this is the first time any of us have had to adjust a school schedule due to a pandemic and that basic courtesies go a long way.

"We will get through this together. It's not going to be perfect, it's not going to look perfect, but it will start looking better as we start getting back into our routine. And we are going to be just as patient with them and to be just as patient with us," Aguirre Baeza said.