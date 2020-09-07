UTEP, NMSU freshmen adapt to new college experiences during the pandemic

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- It's a school year like no other for students this fall. The pandemic is making things particularly challenging for college freshmen. Some are leaving home for the first time and trying to make new friends virtually, as many classes resume online.

"It's not what I expected it to be," said UTEP freshman Christina Enriquez. "I wanted to go on campus and walk around to classes and get the whole freshman feel like obviously have fun with my new classmates."

Enriquez says meeting new people has been harder online, since in-person communication is limited. She said she's felt lucky to met other students through class group texts and virtual practices as a member of the UTEP dance team.

"To me, it felt like the first day of school you sit with people and you get to talking," said Enriquez. "Now that's over Zoom and that's actually such an experience that everyone is going through right now."

NMSU freshman Courtney Guzman agrees that joining campus organizations, even those meeting online only, have helped her make new friends.

"I've been really happy since I started college, just since it's at least something getting me out of bed to do," she said. "Just to get out there and try to join clubs. Yes it's on Zoom and it's not the full experience you want, but at least have someone there to talk to."

Guzman only has one in-person class. Students must wear masks and sit six feet apart. She also helped wipe down chairs between classes. Still, she's thankful for the limited time she can spend on campus.

'It's been hard, but it's really exciting just to get up and go somewhere," Guzman said. "Get up and walk around campus, seeing everyone with their mask, taking their health precautions and basically get out of the bubble of just being at home."