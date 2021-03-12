NMSU students frustrated by spring break cancellation

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Instead of nine straight days of freedom in March, New Mexico State University will have just a Tuesday off this month.

"It's hard to keep that motivation throughout the entire year when you don't have the opportunity to take a mental break," said Samantha D’Amico, a senior majoring in digital film. "That week-long break is so necessary."

The purpose of the shortened break was to prevent students and staffers from traveling during the long stretch and potentially spreading Covid-19, according to NMSU Provost Carol Parker.

"Allowing the traditional week off from classes poses too much of risk further spread of the virus – both here in New Mexico and nationwide," wrote Parker in a university-wide email.

NMSU students will still get the same number of days off, but the university is spacing them out. Students will enjoy a "spring holiday" on February 15th, March 23 and April 2nd, according to the university's website.

The plan also extends winter break by a few days, Parker wrote.

"Not having a break in sight has been really, really tough on my semester this year," D'Amico told ABC-7.

"We realize that spring break provides a valuable opportunity to rest, recharge, and catch up on both energy and schoolwork," wrote Parker. "We need a break – but we must balance that with the need to do everything we can to mitigate risk."