El Paso, TX (KVIA)- Registration for the Spring 2024 semester is now open. The semester begins on Tuesday, January 16th. The advantage to registering early is that students will have the opportunity to get the classes they want at the times they want. The second 8-week semester for the fall of 2023 begins on Monday, Oct 23rd.

