Canutillo ISD’s after school program host first gallery show case
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo ISD's first gallery art show will be today at 5:30 pm. The showcase will feature artwork from students across CISD.
Students have been working hard for the past few weeks making 2D and 3D art to be shared with friends and family. Those who participate in the afterschool program receive tutoring, snacks, and learn different ways to show their artistic talents.
The spring exhibit is called P.M. Picassos. One of the artist, Avah Rodriguez, sat down with ABC-7 to explain the meaning behind her masterpiece. She said one half of the drawing represents how you look on the outside while the other half represents how you feel about yourself on the inside.
Avah is a 4th grade at Garcia Elementary school. She says since joining the program she's noticed a 7% increase in her math grade. I asked Avah if there was any advice she has for someone thinking about joining the program.
"You should join because it helps with your grades to get better," she told me. "They have tutoring, so if you have a low grade, I say you should join."
To see the artwork of Avah and other P.M. Picassos be sure to attend the open gallery today at The Canutillo ISD Central office, located at 7965 Artcraft Rd El Paso, TX.