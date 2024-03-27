Skip to Content
Education

Ysleta ISD to host annual day as a principal luncheon

By
New
Published 9:41 AM

Ysleta ISD's Day as a Principal event allows community to experience what it's like to serve as a guest principal. Through this experience, guest principals gain a better understanding of our public schools and have the opportunity to share their knowledge and insights.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27
Who: Ysleta ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre, administrators, and campus principals; business and community leaders

Where: Atrium at Ysleta ISD Central Office, 9600 Sims Drive, 79925

Article Topic Follows: Education
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content