Ysleta ISD to host annual day as a principal luncheon

Ysleta ISD's Day as a Principal event allows community to experience what it's like to serve as a guest principal. Through this experience, guest principals gain a better understanding of our public schools and have the opportunity to share their knowledge and insights.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27

Who: Ysleta ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre, administrators, and campus principals; business and community leaders

Where: Atrium at Ysleta ISD Central Office, 9600 Sims Drive, 79925