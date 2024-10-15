UTEP featured on new season of Amazon Prime Video’s The College Tour

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The College Tour features UTEP in its 12th season, streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

The show features colleges and universities nationwide, displaying the diversity of schools and providing potential students with a look at campus life.

“UTEP is one of the best stories in higher education today,” said UTEP Vice President for Marketing and Communications Lucas Roebuck. “The College Tour program is telling our amazing story of access to excellent education and the uniqueness of El Paso to new audiences around the world.”

Host Alex Boylan, a past winner of The Amazing Race, describes UTEP as a university offering students "extraordinary" experiences.

“For students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective students a first-hand look at what makes the Home of the Miners so specias," Boylan said.

The College Tour aims to bring equity to college readiness by giving future students the chance to access information on the college experience.