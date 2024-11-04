El Paso ISD releases legal opinions regarding its board president’s alleged conflict of interest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the release of two legal opinions stating why the current employment of their Board President does not pose a conflict of interest with his elected position.

EPISD Board President Israel Irrobali is the current Executive Director of the El Paso Association of Contractors (EPAC). Members of the community who have spoken during public comment on EPISD's board meeting expressed concern with his employment with EPAC, believing this could influence his vote on the potential closure of 10 elementary schools.

One of the legal opinions dated to December 2023 in regards to the alleged conflict of interest came from EPISD's General Counsel, Cezy Collins. Collins stated that Irrobali's job did not present a conflict of interest, saying in part quote:

“Not at present, unless the district has prospective business with the entity and Trustee Irrobali receives funds from the entity in excess of ten percent of his gross income in the twelve- month period before deliberations on a business relationship begins.”

This opinion stated that EPAS was not a current vendor for the district.

A second legal opinion from a local firm that works on retainer for the district dated to April of 2024 also agreed that Irrobali's employment with EPAC did not present a conflict of interest.

EPISD Board of Trustee Alex Cuellar said he believed there should be a third legal opinion issued by a firm with no association to the district.

“We're dealing with many different types of projects, many different types of bond issues, possibly. So if that's going to be a concern, then I think that needs to be brought up,” said Cuellar.

On Thursday, October 31, the president of the El Paso Teacher's Association, Norma De La Rosa, filed an ethics complaint with the Texas Education Agency against Irrobali, citing a conflict of interest.

De La Rosa told ABC-7 that Irrobali should not be present during board discussions regarding real estate and construction contracts due to his job, something she says he has done.

“There's no way of of knowing, you know, just how much influence he has. As the Executive Director of EPAC, sitting back in the boardroom, having those discussions about contracts and money,” said De La Rosa.

Irrobali stated he will not recuse himself from voting on the district's Destination District Redesign, which could see the potential closure of 10 elementary schools.

“What we're seeing right now is an active, concentrated effort by those that don't agree with school closures to silence my voice, to help their political opportunity of overturning that vote,” said Irrobali regarding those asking him to recuse himself from voting.

Board of Trustee Alex Cuellar said he will place an item on the next board meeting agenda to seek a third, outside legal opinion on the alleged conflict of interest.