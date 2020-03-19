Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 1:10 pm
Published 1:02 pm

Speaking Rock Entertainment Center shuts down entirely due to virus concerns

speaking-rock
Ysleta del Sur/Speaking Rock Facebook
The Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- The Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, a tribal run recreational venue in El Paso's Lower Valley, announced Thursday that it was ceasing all operations effective immediately due to coronavirus concerns.

The facility, which had shut down its bars and liquor sales earlier in the week, closed its doors to the public as of noon Thursday.

The temporary closure was in effect until further notice, according to Speaking Rock's website.

In a text message to ABC-7, general manager Karl Maahs said Speaking Rock was paying its employees and guaranteeing benefits.

He said all workers enrolled in Speaking Rock's benefits plan would continue to receive medical benefits at least through April at no cost.

Speaking Rock is operated by the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo native American tribe and sits on tribal land, making it subject only to tribal regulations and not necessarily city or county directives.

Lifestyle / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply