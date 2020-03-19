Speaking Rock Entertainment Center shuts down entirely due to virus concerns

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, a tribal run recreational venue in El Paso's Lower Valley, announced Thursday that it was ceasing all operations effective immediately due to coronavirus concerns.

The facility, which had shut down its bars and liquor sales earlier in the week, closed its doors to the public as of noon Thursday.

The temporary closure was in effect until further notice, according to Speaking Rock's website.

In a text message to ABC-7, general manager Karl Maahs said Speaking Rock was paying its employees and guaranteeing benefits.

He said all workers enrolled in Speaking Rock's benefits plan would continue to receive medical benefits at least through April at no cost.

Speaking Rock is operated by the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo native American tribe and sits on tribal land, making it subject only to tribal regulations and not necessarily city or county directives.