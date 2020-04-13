Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council discusses budget shortfall due to virus, defunding arena project

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council was meeting Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss several items, including a projected $26.4 million budget shortfall due to decreased revenues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, due to concerns about the city's financial stability, two council members have placed an item on the agenda that calls for defunding existing plans to build a multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment facility - also commonly known as the downtown arena project.

City representatives Alexsandra Annello of District 2 and Claudia Lizette Rodriguez of District 6 suggest using the $50 million from the 2012 'Quality of Life' bond approved by voters to renovate the Abraham Chavez Theater and/or the Convention Center instead of building a new arena.

