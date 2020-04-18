Environmental art show in El Paso turns trash to treasure

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso environmental enthusiasts helped beautify their neighborhoods by taking trash and turning it into treasure.

"Even though the pandemic has been terrible, it's also a great time for us to reevaluate the things that our most important in our lives, including our housing, our food, and our planet," said Veronica Carbajal with the Green Hope Project.

For the first time, the "Trash to Treasure" art show was judged entirely online, live streamed at greenhopeproject.org.

One organizer told ABC-7 that the entirely online event was more environmentally friendly than it would have been in person.

"What we've also realized is that our past events, even though they were very centered around the environment, created trash and pollution," Carbajal said. "People were still consuming things at our events and people were driving to the events, which creates air pollution, so in some ways, this event is really net zero."

Click here for the winners of the competition.