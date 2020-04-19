Large fire burning at recycling plant in east El Paso area near Montana Vista: See photos

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A large fire was burning Sunday at a recycling plant on the edge of east El Paso in the Montana Vista and Homestead Meadows South areas.

The blaze that broke out near Marvin Lane and Krag Street produced thick, heavy black and white smoke plumes that could not only be seen for miles - but could also be seen on satellite imagery from outer space, according to the National Weather Service. (See animated image at the end of this article.)

Firefighters from numerous departments around the region were battling the blaze, including Montana Vista, Horizon City, Socorro and West Valley.

The El Paso Fire Dept. was on standby in case additional manpower was needed.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area; there was no immediate word on any injuries, or on what triggered the fire.