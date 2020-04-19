Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 12:48 pm
Published 11:51 am

Large fire burning at recycling plant in east El Paso area near Montana Vista: See photos

recycling plant fire
ABC-7 viewer/O. Marquez
A recycling plant fire burns in the Montana Vista area.
recycling-plant-fire
ABC-7 viewer/ABC-7 viewer/O. Marquez
Massive smoke can be seen rising from the scene of a recycling plant blaze.
recycling plant fire
ABC-7 viewer/Terri Lynn
Smoke billows from a recycling plant fire.
recycling plant fire
KVIA
A nearby crew of road workers watches heavy smoke rise form the scene of a recycling plant fire.
recycling plant fire
KVIA
An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy blocks off the road near a recycling plant fire.
recycling plant fire
ABC-7 viewer/Abe Gastello
Motorists can see dark black smoke rise from the scene of a recycling plant blaze.
recycling plant fire
ABC-7 viewer/Abe Gastello
Heavy smoke can be seen for miles coming from the scene of a recycling plant blaze.

EL PASO, Texas -- A large fire was burning Sunday at a recycling plant on the edge of east El Paso in the Montana Vista and Homestead Meadows South areas.

The blaze that broke out near Marvin Lane and Krag Street produced thick, heavy black and white smoke plumes that could not only be seen for miles - but could also be seen on satellite imagery from outer space, according to the National Weather Service. (See animated image at the end of this article.)

Firefighters from numerous departments around the region were battling the blaze, including Montana Vista, Horizon City, Socorro and West Valley.

The El Paso Fire Dept. was on standby in case additional manpower was needed.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area; there was no immediate word on any injuries, or on what triggered the fire.

News / Photo Galleries / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply