Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council to discuss salary reduction for employees, pension impact from pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council was meeting Monday for a work session that includes two key items involving city employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under agenda item 2, Council will discuss the City's planned 12-week salary reduction for employees that is scheduled to start on May 24.

And then under agenda item 8, Council will be told that the market impact of Covid-19 on the pensions of approximately 4,400 plan participants is $58 million in the current fiscal year ending September 1.

You can see below the latest budget presentation, as well as the pension presentation documents. The meeting can be viewed in the video player at the top of this article.