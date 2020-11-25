Early voting begins in runoff election for El Paso mayor, city council seats

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Early voting began Wednesday for El Paso's Dec. 12 runoff election that will decide the city's mayoral race as well the District 2 and District 4 city council seats.

Voters can cast a ballot at any of the 28 early voting sites. Those polling sites will be closed for Thanksgiving and the day after, but will resume operation on Saturday through Dec. 8.

On Election Day itself on Dec. 12, there will be about 130 voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including an express curbside voting site at the El Paso County Coliseum.

In the non-partisan mayoral race, voters are deciding between incumbent Mayor Dee Margo, a businessman and former state legislator, and Oscar Leeser, president of a Hyundai car dealership who previously served as mayor from 2013 to 2017.

For city council, District 2 in west-central El Paso features a race between incumbent city Rep. Alexsandra Annello and former district chief of staff Judy Gutierrez. While in District 4 in northeast El Paso, voters will choose between incumbent city Rep. Sam Morgan and challenger Joe Molinar, a retired El Paso police sergeant.