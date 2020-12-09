Deputies investigate death of man found ‘bleeding and unresponsive’ at El Paso halfway house

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said Wednesday they were investigating the death of a 48-year-old man at a halfway house that provides substance abuse treatment.

The suspicious death happened at the El Paso Multi Use Facility, which is state-licensed for court-ordered residential treatment. It is located at 1700 Horizon Boulevard and houses over 300 patient beds.

"One of the residents was found inside the facility bleeding and unresponsive" on Tuesday, according to sheriff's spokesperson Chris Acosta.

Acosta said investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are looking into the cause of the man's death, but offered no further details.