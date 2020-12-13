Municipal courts to reopen in El Paso Monday

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Municipal courts will open to the public on Monday after more than a month of being closed due to Covid-19 health precautions.

"Honestly, what we've seen is the public is more comfortable attending hearings in person than through video, so we wanted to make these services available to the community," said Annabelle Casas, assistant director of the city's municipal courts.

Most locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but the court on 9600 Dyer Street will reopen at 7 a.m.

At all court locations, city residents can pay in person, submit paperwork and request driving safety courses, according to the city.

Arraignment hearings will be offered virtually upon request or in-person at any bond office, except for the locations at 4801 Osborne and 810 E. Overland, according to a news release from the courts.