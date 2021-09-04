Dehydrated woman, dogs with burnt paws rescued at Mundy’s Gap

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A woman hiking with her two dogs on Saturday had to be recused by El Paso firefighters after they were overcome by the heat.

Authorities said the woman suffered from dehydration, while the two dogs suffered burns to their paws.

The rescue effort took place on a west Cottonwood Trail by Mundy’s gap.

Fire officials said aside from being dehydrated the woman was ok. The two dogs, however, suffered what were described as severe injuries due to the heat and rough terrain at Mundy’s Gap.

In a statement about the rescue, the El Paso Fire Department offered some strong advice for pet owners.

“Remember to take care of your four legged friends. If the ground is too hot for your hand then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws,” the statement said. “Dogs should not be taken on long walks or on rough terrains without previous experience on it. Pet paw protection is advised.”