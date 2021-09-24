Former El Paso Catholic Bishop Raymundo Peña dies at 87

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Bishop Emeritus Raymundo Peña, who served as the leader of El Paso's Catholic Diocese for 15 years, died Friday at the age of 87.

In a statement, the diocese said Peña passed away peacefully at a nursing home in San Juan, Texas, where he was receiving care. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Peña was El Paso's fourth bishop, serving in that role from 1980 until 1995, when he was assigned by Pope John Paul II to head the Diocese of Brownsville. He retired from Brownsville in 2009 at age 75.

During his tenure in El Paso, Peña became a strong advocate for immigration rights and was known as a fierce critic of the raising of the border fence in the Sun City. He's also credited with launching the diocesan newspaper in 1991.

“Our prayers are with the soul of Bishop Peña and his entire family during this difficult time,” current Bishop Mark Seitz said. “We pray that as he makes the transition to his home with Our Heavenly Father, he may intercede for us, and all

the faithful he served during his ministry on earth," Seitz said.