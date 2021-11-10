Gas line rupture in Lower Valley leads to evacuations, shelter-in-place order
EL PASO, Texas -- A Lower Valley gas line rupture prompted some evacuations and a shelter-in-place order on Wednesday afternoon.
The rupture was reported around 2 pm and the cause had not been determined.
Residents in the Lower Valley neighborhood near La Paz and Rodeo streets were told to evacuate or shelter-in-place after the gas line ruptured.
There were at least 6 fire units at the scene waiting for Texas Gas Service to arrive.
No injuries were reported.
