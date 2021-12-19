Central El Paso family loses home in fire that created smoke seen for miles

EL PASO, Texas -- A central El Paso family lost their home Sunday afternoon in a fire that produced smoke visible for miles.

The smoky afternoon blaze happened around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Yandell Drive; it took fire crews about an hour to knock down that fire.

Firefighters said there were no injuries, but an adjacent house to the one that caught fire sustained minor damage.

A cause for the blaze was not immediately known, but investigators were on site examining the fire scene.