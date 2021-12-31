Skip to Content
El Paso
today at 12:21 PM
Child hospitalized in serious condition after being pulled out of downtown El Paso canal

El Paso fire trucks at the scene of a water rescue at a downtown canal.
EL PASO, Texas — A child was rushed to a hospital after being pulled from a canal in downtown El Paso by firefighters on Friday morning.

The water rescue occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Santa Fe Street and Calleros Court.

The rescued child was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, according to fire officials.

No further details were immediately available.

