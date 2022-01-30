Physical therapy pushes one El Pasoan to get back to what he loves doing

EL PASO, Texas -- Getting injured can completely change your life and at times it can feel like there's no end in sight. One physical therapy clinic is looking to change that and help El Pasoans get back to doing what they love.

Bob Durkin has been an athlete all his life, whether it was biking, hiking or kayaking - he did it all. That was until the pain forced him to stop.

"It got to the point where I couldn't walk 50 yards without being in pain," Durkin said.

Durkin had to have both of his knees partially replaced to try and stop the pain. At the time he thought that surgery would see the end of his outdoor activities.

But that all changed when he started physical therapy at Fyzical.

"It was our job to rehabilitate him and get him back to being better, faster, and stronger in a short time frame," Jon Tye physical therapy doctor at Fyzical said.

Tye told ABC-7 Fyzical looks at what's impairing you the most and cultivates a plan to get you back to your regular schedule.

They do so by using a combination of treatments like blood flow restriction training, functional dry needling, and prescribed exercise.

After four months of hard work and a positive attitude - Bob is back to where he was born to be.

"I had a pressing feeling my life was going to change and it took off from there and I am presently hiking, biking, backpacking and kayaking," Durkin said. "These people here, I am so indebted to them."

If you're interested in finding out if physical therapy is the treatment method for you, Fyzical told ABC-7 they offer free screenings at their clinics or they said you can go and talk to your local doctor and they'll point you in the right direction.