Clothes closet for the community provides more than just clothing

EL PASO, Texas -- The First Baptist Church of El Paso's clothes closet aims to provide free basic clothing to those that can't purchase them on their own.

They have all types of clothes, for every occasion, season, age and size and they depend on both donations and volunteers.

It's clear those volunteers truly care about everyone that walks through the door and wants to send them back out into the world in a better state, both physically and mentally, then when they came.

“I think there are lot of hurting people in this world and sometimes the need isn’t just physical, it’s emotional and spiritual," Mary Wakefield a volunteer said. "Maybe they need a hug and need a comforting word, or maybe they need a prayer and need to know that they matter.”

The church excepts all donations and would also welcome volunteers. If you're interested you can call the church at (915) 533-1465. You can also call this number if you need a lending hand from the volunteers.

The clothes closet is open Monday's 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and Thursday's and Friday's 9 a.m. - noon.