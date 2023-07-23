Son of family who lost their home in an East El Paso fire asking for donations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The son of the family who lost their home in an East El Paso fire Saturday is asking the community for help.

In a GoFundMe set up to raise money for the Oshiro family, Quincy Oshiro confirmed that his family's home caught fire twice within a 12-hour period, rendering his parents and siblings homeless.

"My parents have served the El Paso community for over 20-30 years. My father Victor, a retired Firefighter/Paramedic for the city of El Paso is currently a teacher at Bel Air High School. My mother Julie has taught high school students across the city for 20 years. They both have given back so much of themselves. Both my siblings Kalea and Miles live with my parents and have lost everything. Kalea is a recent Navy Veteran attending UTEP. Miles is just about to begin his senior year of high school," Quincy Oshiro wrote in the page's description.

Quincy Oshiro also said if you cannot afford to donate money, they would also appreciate clothing donations, gift cards and other items.