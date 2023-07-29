Sun Bowl Association names 2023-24 Sun Bowl Queen, Sun Bowl Court

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association hosted the 2023 Sun Court Coronation Friday, and a new Sun Queen was announced.

It all took place at the El Paso Country Club from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday night.

The event has been a part of the Sun Bowl since 1936, and is only two of such coronations in the U.S., the other being part of the Rose Bowl.

Selection is based on poise, appearance, personality, communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to demonstrate knowledge of El Paso.

A total of 10 to 14 individuals were chosen for the court, including the queen

Kaitlyn Deguire was named the 2023-24 Sun Queen.

"I just want my court to make sure that they get involved in the community, and have fun doing it," said Deguire.

"This is a once in a lifetime experience, and my expectation would be to represent the sun bowl, all of us, and represent it well, and just have fun while doing it," she added.

This year's Sun Bowl will take place on Friday, December 29th 2023.