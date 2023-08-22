Skip to Content
El Paso

What El Paso drivers need to know ahead of expected rainfall

Billie Grace Ward / CC BY 2.0
By
today at 12:29 PM
Published 11:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland has experienced a drier monsoon season this year, and because of that any rainfall that hits our area can impact our roadways.

Our dry climate creates the perfect canvas for flooding. When rain hits the overtly dry ground it's hard for any rain to saturate. This leads to rain resting on top of the ground causing flooding.

Adding to the issue, our extreme heat is bringing up more oil on the road, which can lead to hydroplaning on wet roads.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content