El Paso Airport Killing: Trial begins for man accused of murdering ex-wife’s boyfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The trial of the man accused of murdering his ex-wife's boyfriend in the parking lot of the El Paso International Airport in November of 2021 began Monday. El Paso Police say the killing was motivated by a "love triangle."

52-year-old Bernard Walter Christmann is charged with first-degree murder.

On November 19, 2021, Christmann allegedly killed 49-year-old Juan Anzando, a Southwest Airlines employee.

Anzaldo was reportedly preparing to leave work at the time. The police affidavit stated Anzaldo called a colleague to tell him his tires were slashed.

Court documents state when the colleague asked Anzaldo who he thought vandalized his car, Anzaldo mentioned the "ex-husband to his current girlfriend."

The colleague told police that he then heard Anzaldo talking to a man, before hearing a scuffle and Anzaldo yelling for help.

The affidavit also stated that El Paso police investigators found blood and detailed notes in Christmann's truck with Andalzo's name, phone number, home address as well as notes detailing Andalzo's whereabouts on certain days.

If he's convicted, Christmann faces five to 99 years in prison.