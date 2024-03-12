El Paso working on new August 3 memorial

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is working on a new August 3 memorial project, which will take the form of a public plaza.

The plaza will be located at 7500 West Burges Drive, and will have 23 trees and 23 lights, in memory of the 13 victims of the mass shooting.

The names of the victims will be engraved in granite stone, accompanied by poems.

Construction is scheduled to start this month and end in July.

According to the city, the projected cost of the project is around $623,00.