El Paso Water officials respond to complaints of water smelling of chlorine, inform residents the water is safe

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several El Pasoans informed ABC-7 that they smelled chlorine in their water recently.

Many were East El Paso and Far East El Paso residents, informing us through Facebook comments of their concerns.

Gilbert Trejo, Vice President of Operations and Technical Services with El Paso Water, told ABC-7 that this scent is rom the transition from ground water to river water. Trejo stated that the chlorine scent is a good thing, but it should dissipate over the next couple of weeks.

El Paso Water stated that river water requires a higher amount of cleaning due to the contaminants that may be found in the liquid.

Trejo said this happens annually, and the concerns usually pop up every year when the water is transitioned to river water.