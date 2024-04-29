Skip to Content
Children at Risk to host a press conference for the Texas equity tour

today at 9:19 AM
El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Texas Equity Tour will be in El Paso for a discussion on systemic racism and its effects on Texas children and families. The tour spans regional stops across north Texas, west Texas, central Texas, and the Gulf Coast.

The event focuses on maternal mortality and food insecurity in El Paso, Texas. In El Paso, out of 138,373 eligible individuals, only 63,545 are part of SNAP. Less than half of those eligible for nutrition assistance received the services.

Leveraging insights from the Texas Racial Equity Collaborative's seminal report, "State of Inequity: Dreams Deferred," published in 2023, the tour aims to examine the intricacies of early education from pre-kindergarten through third grade.

