City of El Paso looking for community input on 2025 budget

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is hosting several community meetings to get feedback on its upcoming budget. The meetings are designed to get input on what the city should prioritize during its budget development process.

Community Meetings

Westside Library (125 Belvidere): 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11

Sun Metro's Northgate Transit Center (9348 Dyer): 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18

Wayne Thornton Community Center (3134 Jefferson): 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20

Sylvia Carreon Community Center (709 Lomita): 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27

Esperanza Moreno Library (12480 Pebble Hills): 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

The City says it adopted a budget last year that prioritized "public safety, streets, and quality of life."

"The City’s budget for fiscal year 2025 must be adopted by August 31, 2024," city leaders explained. "Public hearings will be held this summer as part of the budget adoption process."

Last year the city decided to go with a no-new-revenue tax rate. City leaders did not provide any information about the potential tax rate for fiscal year 2025.