Woman accused of leaving her dog in a ditch, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Animal Services announced the arrest of Erika Trevino today in an animal cruelty case.

Trevino was taken into custody by the El Paso Police Department in June for an outstanding warrant related to animal cruelty to non-livestock.

Officers with El Paso Animal Protection and detectives with the El Paso Police Animal Cruelty Unit began an investigation in an abandonment case with a dog named Eva back in August of 2023. According to police Eva was abandoned in a ditch and left to die. Police say that the case is currently in litigation and no further details can be released at this time.

Since Eva was found, she has been adopted. According to the El Paso Animal Services, Eva is "healing and thriving. She is a testament to the resilience of animals and the power of compassion."

“This arrest marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to combat animal cruelty in our community,” said Animal Protection Field Manager Gina Ramirez. "We are committed to ensuring that those who mistreat animals are held accountable for their actions."

The El Paso Animal Protection and the El Paso Police Department ask the community to report any suspected cases of animal cruelty by calling 311 or 911.

"Everyone’s vigilance and willingness to provide contact information and relevant statements can help bring justice to the victims of animal cruelty."