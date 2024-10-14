Amigo Airsho attendees share opinions after event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time in 12 years, the Amigo Airsho returned to Biggs Army Airfield this past weekend Oct. 12 and 13.

According to a press release, the event welcomed "tens of thousands" of guests on Saturday.

Ahead of Sunday's festivities, the Amigo Airsho announced they would allow guests to bring their own water "in response to high demand and unseasonably warm temperatures."

“While we celebrate the success of the Airsho’s attendance after a 12-year absence, it’s important to make sure our guests remain comfortable and hydrated throughout the afternoon,” said Alan Russell, MSSG Amigo Airsho chairman. “We are allowing people to bring in their own water supply through the gates.”

ABC-7 reported the announcement late Saturday and shared the story on our Facebook page.

The post received over 270 comments from people sharing their experience at the air show.

"I waited one and a half hours for water. When I got to the front of the line all of the water was sold out," Anna Vaughn wrote. "Everything else was lukewarm. A really great show but totally unprepared for the crowd they had."

"We literally have thousands of food vendors in El Paso, Tx," Andy Hernandez wrote. "Should have let the food venue have more people come in."

"In line for over an hour for water then when we get to the front of the line the guy tells us their card reader isn’t working! The organization of the entire event was horrible," Nika Varela commented. "There were not enough food vendors or beverage vendors. We were super disappointed with the entire thing."

"They definitely need to work on a few things. The ones that they did years ago were much better," Alex Lucero said. "How do you put center show at the end of the runway? Food vendors should be allowed to sell drinks also."